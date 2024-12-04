Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Henry Schein (WBAG:HSIC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Henry Schein (WBAG:HSIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 1,137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.20%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 151,890K shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,546K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,533K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,404K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 91.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,349K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,946K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares , representing a decrease of 32.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 93.24% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,404K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing a decrease of 110.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 47.45% over the last quarter.

