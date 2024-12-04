Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Henry Schein (HSIC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Henry Schein (NasdaqGS:HSIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.77% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is $75.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 0.77% from its latest reported closing price of $75.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is 13,584MM, an increase of 8.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.20%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 151,890K shares. The put/call ratio of HSIC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,546K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,533K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,404K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 91.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,349K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,946K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares , representing a decrease of 32.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 93.24% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,404K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing a decrease of 110.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 47.45% over the last quarter.

Henry Schein Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Henry Schein, Inc. is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Its Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

