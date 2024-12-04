Mizuho Initiates Coverage of HealthEquity (HQY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of HealthEquity (NasdaqGS:HQY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for HealthEquity is $110.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $101.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HealthEquity is 1,119MM, an increase of 1.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in HealthEquity. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQY is 0.35%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 114,615K shares. The put/call ratio of HQY is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,759K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,276K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 7.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,765K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 10.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,720K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,388K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,358K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Healthequity Background Information

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

