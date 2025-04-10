Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Guardant Health (GH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Guardant Health (NasdaqGS:GH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.69% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guardant Health is $56.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.69% from its latest reported closing price of $43.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Guardant Health is 892MM, an increase of 20.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH is 0.23%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 142,400K shares. The put/call ratio of GH is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 6,420K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 67.54% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,449K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,872K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 26.90% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,222K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,930K shares , representing a decrease of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,850K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,128K shares , representing a decrease of 108.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,473K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guardant Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.