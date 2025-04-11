Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Guardant Health (BMV:GH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Guardant Health (BMV:GH) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH is 0.32%, an increase of 17.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 108,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 6,420K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 67.54% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,449K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,872K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 26.90% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,222K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,930K shares , representing a decrease of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,850K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,128K shares , representing a decrease of 108.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,473K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.