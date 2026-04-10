Mizuho Initiates Coverage of GRAIL (GRAL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of GRAIL (NasdaqGS:GRAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.43% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for GRAIL is $85.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 86.43% from its latest reported closing price of $45.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GRAIL is 179MM, an increase of 21.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -13.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAIL. This is an decrease of 132 owner(s) or 23.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAL is 0.16%, an increase of 23.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 29,829K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAL is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,343K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing an increase of 42.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 189.76% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,085K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 50.04% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,839K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 30.16% over the last quarter.

Crcm holds 1,072K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares , representing a decrease of 71.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management holds 1,036K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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