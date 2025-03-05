Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Fluence Energy (FLNC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Fluence Energy (NasdaqGS:FLNC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.24% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fluence Energy is $11.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 112.24% from its latest reported closing price of $5.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fluence Energy is 3,288MM, an increase of 30.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30, an increase of 993.90% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNC is 0.12%, an increase of 61.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.29% to 122,975K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 39,738K shares representing 30.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 11,761K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 4,409K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,376K shares , representing a decrease of 44.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 53.33% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,876K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares , representing a decrease of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 46.57% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 2,430K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares , representing a decrease of 26.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 44.56% over the last quarter.

Fluence Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is theglobal marketleader in energy storage technology, software and services, combining the agility of a technology company with the expertise, vision and financial backing of two well-established and respected industry giants. Building on the pioneering work of AES Energy Storage and Siemens energy storage, the company's goal is to create a more sustainable future by transforming the way Fluence powers its world. Providing design, delivery and integration, Fluence offers proven energy storage technology solutions that address the diverse needs and challenges of customers in a rapidly transforming energy landscape. The company currently has approximately 2.4 gigawatts of projects deployed or awarded across 24 countries and territories worldwide. Fluence topped the Guidehouse's utility-scale energy storage leaderboard in 2020 and its sixth-generation Tech Stack won Commercial Technology of the Year at the 22nd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. In 2019, it was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

