Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (FNMAI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FNMAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 454.47% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock is $19.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.46 to a high of $27.99. The average price target represents an increase of 454.47% from its latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock is 28,233MM, an increase of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMAI is 0.10%, an increase of 41.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.19% to 55K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNY Investment Advisers holds 45K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CapWealth Advisors holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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