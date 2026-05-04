Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCPK:FNMA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 703.25% Upside

As of April 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association is $12.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 703.25% from its latest reported closing price of $1.60 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Federal National Mortgage Association is 28,233MM, an increase of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 53.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMA is 0.06%, an increase of 93.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.35% to 453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Holdings holds 113K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rnc Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNMA by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Buckland Partners Management Co holds 80K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

First National Trust holds 73K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNMA by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNMA by 4.07% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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