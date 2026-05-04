Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCPK:FMCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 961.13% Upside

As of April 29, 2026, the average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage is $16.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 961.13% from its latest reported closing price of $1.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Federal Home Loan Mortgage is 13,310MM, a decrease of 39.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCC is 0.25%, an increase of 58.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.94% to 787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Holdings holds 559K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCC by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Mount Lucas Management holds 99K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCC by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Rnc Capital Management holds 89K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCC by 23.50% over the last quarter.

Opus Capital Group holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCC by 24.89% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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