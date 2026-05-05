Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (FMCKM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FMCKM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 555.42% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is $26.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.98 to a high of $38.76. The average price target represents an increase of 555.42% from its latest reported closing price of $3.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is 13,310MM, a decrease of 41.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCKM is 0.00%, an increase of 53.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.91% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wesbanco Bank holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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