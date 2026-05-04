Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (FMCKL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FMCKL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 506.26% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is $25.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.32 to a high of $38.46. The average price target represents an increase of 506.26% from its latest reported closing price of $4.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation - Preferred Stock is 13,310MM, a decrease of 39.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CapWealth Advisors holds 2,988K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCKL by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.