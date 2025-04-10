Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Extra Space Storage (LSE:0IJV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Extra Space Storage (LSE:0IJV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Extra Space Storage is 167.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 141.26 GBX to a high of 188.51 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of 132.75 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Extra Space Storage is 2,031MM, a decrease of 39.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extra Space Storage. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IJV is 0.42%, an increase of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 255,822K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,075K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,132K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 9,246K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,729K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 6.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,178K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,339K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,700K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,716K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 18.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,626K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,734K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJV by 19.49% over the last quarter.

