Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Equitable Holdings (EQH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.63% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equitable Holdings is $65.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 35.63% from its latest reported closing price of $48.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equitable Holdings is 15,567MM, an increase of 27.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.34%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 337,732K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 17,508K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,617K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,125K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,762K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,386K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,830K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 88.07% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,013K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,368K shares , representing an increase of 33.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 26.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,768K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,692K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 3.16% over the last quarter.

