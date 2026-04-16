Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Equifax (EFX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Equifax is $239.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $193.92 to a high of $281.72. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of $190.34 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 6,018MM, a decrease of 0.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an decrease of 633 owner(s) or 41.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.20%, an increase of 29.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.46% to 116,655K shares. The put/call ratio of EFX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 7,557K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares , representing an increase of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,439K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,435K shares , representing a decrease of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 49.32% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,345K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares , representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,213K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares , representing a decrease of 41.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 69.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,165K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 18.45% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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