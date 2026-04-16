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Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Equifax (EFX) with Outperform Recommendation

April 16, 2026 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Equifax is $239.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $193.92 to a high of $281.72. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of $190.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 6,018MM, a decrease of 0.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an decrease of 633 owner(s) or 41.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.20%, an increase of 29.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.46% to 116,655K shares. EFX / Equifax Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of EFX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 7,557K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares , representing an increase of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,439K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,435K shares , representing a decrease of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 49.32% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,345K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares , representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,213K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares , representing a decrease of 41.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 69.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,165K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 18.45% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Equifax Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Equifax Inc.-> See our take on Equifax Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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