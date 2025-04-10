Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Embecta (BMV:EMBC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Embecta (BMV:EMBC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,759K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,678K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,271K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares , representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 122.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,262K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 56.44% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,247K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 39.02% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,430K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 63.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

