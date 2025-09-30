Mizuho Initiates Coverage of DoorDash (DASH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of DoorDash (NasdaqGS:DASH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DoorDash is $300.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $212.53 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of $271.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash is 10,974MM, a decrease of 7.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,076 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash. This is an increase of 267 owner(s) or 14.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.52%, an increase of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 412,531K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 31,196K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,198K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,908K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,202K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 25.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,900K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,324K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 27.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,771K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,697K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 21.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,733K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,424K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 23.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.