Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Domino's Pizza (NasdaqGS:DPZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.56% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza is $522.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $343.40 to a high of $623.70. The average price target represents an increase of 26.56% from its latest reported closing price of $412.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza is 5,162MM, an increase of 6.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.21%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 39,423K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,634K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 0.98% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,935K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,732K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 8.09% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,200K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,056K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 12.79% over the last quarter.

