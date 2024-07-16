Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (DLR.PRL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DLR.PRL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR.PRL is 0.56%, an increase of 11.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 4,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,296K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRL by 7.19% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 569K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRL by 3.73% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 496K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRL by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 301K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 297K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRL by 3.93% over the last quarter.

