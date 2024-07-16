Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (DLR.PRK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DLR.PRK) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR.PRK is 0.33%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 2,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 789K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 10.51% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 338K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 242K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 10.30% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 170K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 5.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.