Mizuho Initiates Coverage of DexCom (LSE:0A4M) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of DexCom (LSE:0A4M) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 1,855 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4M is 0.26%, an increase of 74.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 431,345K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 14,613K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,018K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,372K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,948K shares , representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,259K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,726K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 11,110K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,319K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 21.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,573K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,498K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4M by 10.53% over the last quarter.

