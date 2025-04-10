Mizuho Initiates Coverage of DexCom (DXCM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of DexCom (NasdaqGS:DXCM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.82% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for DexCom is $105.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.82% from its latest reported closing price of $66.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DexCom is 4,731MM, an increase of 17.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,857 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCM is 0.25%, an increase of 74.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 431,551K shares. The put/call ratio of DXCM is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,613K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,018K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,372K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,948K shares , representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,259K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,726K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 11,110K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,319K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 21.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,573K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,498K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Dexcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

