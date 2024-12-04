Mizuho Initiates Coverage of DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NasdaqGS:XRAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.44% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA is $24.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.44% from its latest reported closing price of $19.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 4,014MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an decrease of 160 owner(s) or 16.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.21%, an increase of 23.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 273,530K shares. The put/call ratio of XRAY is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 14,152K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,070K shares , representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 11,225K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,268K shares , representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 10,838K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,880K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 18.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,574K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,007K shares , representing an increase of 33.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 21.25% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,436K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,984K shares , representing an increase of 33.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 26.73% over the last quarter.

DENTSPLY Sirona Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.

