Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Denny's (DENN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Denny's (NasdaqCM:DENN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Denny's is $6.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.81 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.24% from its latest reported closing price of $4.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Denny's is 501MM, an increase of 9.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denny's. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 9.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DENN is 0.05%, an increase of 22.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 63,114K shares. The put/call ratio of DENN is 2.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,531K shares representing 14.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,509K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 4.86% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,467K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 17.57% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,951K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares , representing an increase of 36.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 33.94% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,317K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing an increase of 27.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 50.54% over the last quarter.

