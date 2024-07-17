Mizuho Initiates Coverage of CVR Energy (LSE:0HRR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of CVR Energy (LSE:0HRR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.95% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for CVR Energy is 29.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 25.30 GBX to a high of 35.51 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.95% from its latest reported closing price of 24.92 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVR Energy is 8,356MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVR Energy. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HRR is 0.15%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 113,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 66,692K shares representing 66.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,021K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,792K shares , representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRR by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,693K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing an increase of 28.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRR by 33.39% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,977K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRR by 14.17% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,524K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRR by 9.56% over the last quarter.

