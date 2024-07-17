Mizuho Initiates Coverage of CVR Energy (CVI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.16% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for CVR Energy is $29.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.44. The average price target represents an increase of 18.16% from its latest reported closing price of $25.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVR Energy is 8,356MM, a decrease of 5.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVR Energy. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVI is 0.15%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 113,948K shares. The put/call ratio of CVI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 66,692K shares representing 66.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,021K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,792K shares , representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,693K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing an increase of 28.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 33.39% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,977K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 14.17% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,524K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVI by 9.56% over the last quarter.

CVR Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 36 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

