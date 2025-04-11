Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Costco Wholesale (SNSE:COST) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Costco Wholesale (SNSE:COST) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an increase of 380 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COST is 0.90%, an increase of 32.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 352,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,880K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,052K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 0.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,994K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,611K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,739K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,487K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,987K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,610K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 0.36% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 8,160K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 92.32% over the last quarter.

