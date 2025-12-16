Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Corebridge Financial (CRBG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.15% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial is $39.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.15% from its latest reported closing price of $32.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial is 21,941MM, an increase of 19.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.44%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 573,875K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBG is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 121,956K shares representing 23.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group holds 82,712K shares representing 15.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,896K shares , representing a decrease of 37.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 61,962K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 38,207K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,634K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 22,329K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,724K shares , representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.