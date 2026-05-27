Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Century Therapeutics (IPSC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Century Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:IPSC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.82% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Century Therapeutics is $4.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.93. The average price target represents an increase of 106.82% from its latest reported closing price of $2.17 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Century Therapeutics is 16MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPSC is 0.56%, an increase of 664.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 434.00% to 139,910K shares. The put/call ratio of IPSC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 17,754K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 17,754K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Versant Venture Management holds 12,166K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 9,488K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Commodore Capital holds 8,696K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.