Stocks
IPSC

Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Century Therapeutics (IPSC) with Outperform Recommendation

May 27, 2026 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Century Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:IPSC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.82% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Century Therapeutics is $4.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.93. The average price target represents an increase of 106.82% from its latest reported closing price of $2.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Century Therapeutics is 16MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPSC is 0.56%, an increase of 664.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 434.00% to 139,910K shares. IPSC / Century Therapeutics, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IPSC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 17,754K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 17,754K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Versant Venture Management holds 12,166K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 9,488K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Commodore Capital holds 8,696K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Century Therapeutics, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Century Therapeutics, Inc.-> See our take on Century Therapeutics, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IPSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.