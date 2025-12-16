Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Brown & Brown (BRO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.42% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brown & Brown is $96.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.42% from its latest reported closing price of $80.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brown & Brown is 4,510MM, a decrease of 15.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.30%, an increase of 23.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 311,835K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 17,479K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,651K shares , representing an increase of 44.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 43.98% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,416K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,595K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 8.47% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 11,011K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,479K shares , representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 13.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,923K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,687K shares , representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,959K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,594K shares , representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 4.42% over the last quarter.

