Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AVTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.64% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics is $34.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 78.64% from its latest reported closing price of $19.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avalo Therapeutics is 50MM, an increase of 26,169.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 61.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.20%, an increase of 188.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.94% to 15,431K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,355K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 281.00% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,349K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing an increase of 28.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 234.42% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,235K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 180.19% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,054K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,006K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 39.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 168.91% over the last quarter.

