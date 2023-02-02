Mizuho Financial's Q3 profit more than doubles

February 02, 2023 — 01:37 am EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Thursday a two-fold jump in quarterly net profit.

Mizuho posted a profit of 209.3 billion yen ($1.63 billion) in the October-December period versus 93.0 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Mizuho kept its full-year profit forecast through March at 540 billion yen, which compared with the 566.3 billion yen average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 128.6800 yen)

