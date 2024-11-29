Mizuho Financial Updates Interim Financial Performance

Mizuho Financial (MFG) has released an update.
Mizuho Financial Group has released its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ending September 30, 2024, prepared under Japanese GAAP. The report highlights slight shifts in assets and liabilities, including a reduction in total assets from ¥278 trillion to ¥277 trillion, while deposits decreased by ¥4 trillion. These financial results offer insights into Mizuho’s performance and strategic positioning in the current market landscape.
