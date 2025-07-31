Mizuho Financial Q1 Profit Rises; Lifts FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Mizuho Financial reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 290.5 billion yen, up 0.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 115.90 yen compared to 114.14 yen. Ordinary income was 2.13 trillion yen, a decline of 10.5% from last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 1.02 trillion yen, and earnings per share of 407.81 yen. Previously, the company projected profit to owners of parent of 940.00 billion yen.

