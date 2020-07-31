Mizuho Financial Q1 Net Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mizuho Financial (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported that its first quarter net profit to owners of parent declined 24.6 percent to 122.37 billion yen. Earnings per share was 4.82 yen compared to 6.40 yen.

First quarter ordinary income was 835.84 billion yen, a decline of 15.4 percent from previous year. Net interest income increased to 215.1 billion yen from 179.9 billion yen, prior year.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 320.0 billion yen or net income per share of 12.61 yen.

