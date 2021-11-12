Mizuho Financial H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY21 Profit View; Stock Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported Friday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent grew 79 percent to 385.66 billion yen from 215.52 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 152.12 yen, up from 84.98 yen a year ago.

Ordinary profit climbed 49.2 percent to 399.34 billion yen from prior year's 267.61 billion yen.

Ordinary income edged up 0.1 percent to 1.579 trillion yen from 1.576 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 530 billion yen or 209.03 yen per share, up 12.5 percent from the prior year.

The company previously expected attributable profit of 510.00 billion yen or 201.06 yen per share.

In Japan, Mizuho Financial shares were trading at 1,558 yen, up 1.5 percent.

