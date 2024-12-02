Mizuho Financial Group’s Ongoing Stock Buyback Program

Mizuho Financial Group (JP:8411) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mizuho Financial Group has repurchased over 6.1 million of its common shares, amounting to over ¥23 billion, as part of its ongoing stock buyback program. This initiative began on November 15, 2024, and will continue until February 28, 2025, with an aim to buy back up to 50 million shares. The repurchase is done through market purchases utilizing the trust method.

For further insights into JP:8411 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.