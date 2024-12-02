News & Insights

Mizuho Financial Group’s Ongoing Stock Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Mizuho Financial Group (JP:8411) has released an update.

Mizuho Financial Group has repurchased over 6.1 million of its common shares, amounting to over ¥23 billion, as part of its ongoing stock buyback program. This initiative began on November 15, 2024, and will continue until February 28, 2025, with an aim to buy back up to 50 million shares. The repurchase is done through market purchases utilizing the trust method.

