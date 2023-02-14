Mizuho Financial Group Now Owns 5.40% of Viveon Health Acquisition (VHAQ)

Fintel reports that Mizuho Financial Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.54MM shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (VHAQ). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 1.22MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 55.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viveon Health Acquisition. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VHAQ is 0.13%, an increase of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 4,139K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,195K shares representing 11.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 650K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mizuho Securities Usa holds 543K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 519K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 360K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHAQ by 99.84% over the last quarter.

