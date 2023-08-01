Mizuho Financial Group (MZHOF) Price Target Increased by 7.66% to 18.83

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group (OTC:MZHOF) has been revised to 18.83 / share. This is an increase of 7.66% from the prior estimate of 17.49 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.96 to a high of 27.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.15% from the latest reported closing price of 16.21 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZHOF is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 189,239K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,532K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,474K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 6.91% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,470K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 6.14% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 8.73% over the last quarter.
EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 7,765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,163K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 11.35% over the last quarter.
EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,578K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 9.19% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.