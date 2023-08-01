News & Insights

Mizuho Financial Group (MZHOF) Price Target Increased by 7.66% to 18.83

August 01, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group (OTC:MZHOF) has been revised to 18.83 / share. This is an increase of 7.66% from the prior estimate of 17.49 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.96 to a high of 27.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.15% from the latest reported closing price of 16.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZHOF is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 189,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MZHOF / Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,532K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,474K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 6.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,470K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 6.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 7,765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,163K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 11.35% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,578K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

