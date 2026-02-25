Mizuho Financial Group (MZHOF) Price Target Increased by 11.96% to 47.66

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group (OTCPK:MZHOF) has been revised to $47.66 / share. This is an increase of 11.96% from the prior estimate of $42.57 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.38 to a high of $62.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 129.46% from the latest reported closing price of $20.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 27.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MZHOF is 0.45%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.98% to 200,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,380K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,053K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 7.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,003K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,309K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 11.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,568K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,413K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 11.98% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 11,331K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,636K shares , representing a decrease of 55.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 39.76% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,141K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MZHOF by 12.39% over the last quarter.

