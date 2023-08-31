Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (MFG) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 4.70

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (NYSE:MFG) has been revised to 4.70 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 4.47 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.27 to a high of 11.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.82% from the latest reported closing price of 3.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.05%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 79,195K shares. The put/call ratio of MFG is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,497K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,175K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 264.06% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,169K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,070K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 6.60% over the last quarter.

SGIDX - Steward Global Equity Income Fund holds 2,171K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,072K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing an increase of 16.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 41.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,527K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 22.53% over the last quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Mizuho Financial Group is a banking holding company headquartered in the Ōtemachi district of Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. The name "mizuho" literally means "abundant rice" in Japanese and "harvest" in the figurative sense.

