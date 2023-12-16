Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (MFG) Price Target Increased by 21.75% to 6.86

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (NYSE:MFG) has been revised to 6.86 / share. This is an increase of 21.75% from the prior estimate of 5.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.42 to a high of 12.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.42% from the latest reported closing price of 3.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 79,289K shares. The put/call ratio of MFG is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,993K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,497K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 68.41% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,177K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 58.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,200K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 40.35% over the last quarter.

SGIDX - Steward Global Equity Income Fund holds 2,171K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 4.27% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,636K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 24.09% over the last quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mizuho Financial Group is a banking holding company headquartered in the Ōtemachi district of Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. The name "mizuho" literally means "abundant rice" in Japanese and "harvest" in the figurative sense.

