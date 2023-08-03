Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (MFG) Price Target Decreased by 5.84% to 4.47

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR (NYSE:MFG) has been revised to 4.47 / share. This is an decrease of 5.84% from the prior estimate of 4.74 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.09 to a high of 12.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.81% from the latest reported closing price of 3.44 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.05%, an increase of 22.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.37% to 82,665K shares. The put/call ratio of MFG is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,175K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,483K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 70.70% over the last quarter.
Northern Trust holds 5,070K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 6.84% over the last quarter.
Crossmark Global Holdings holds 4,570K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,415K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 51,706.00% over the last quarter.
SGIDX - Steward Global Equity Income Fund holds 2,171K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 4.27% over the last quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management holds 2,130K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 60.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 19.77% over the last quarter.
Mizuho Financial Group Background Information
Mizuho Financial Group is a banking holding company headquartered in the Ōtemachi district of Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. The name "mizuho" literally means "abundant rice" in Japanese and "harvest" in the figurative sense.
