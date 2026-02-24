Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (MFG) Price Target Increased by 18.57% to 8.36

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MFG) has been revised to $8.36 / share. This is an increase of 18.57% from the prior estimate of $7.05 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$7.99 to a high of $21.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.48% from the latest reported closing price of $8.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.05%, an increase of 23.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.72% to 242,723K shares. The put/call ratio of MFG is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Natixis Advisors holds 16,561K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares , representing an increase of 85.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 632.94% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 16,267K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,550K shares , representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 29.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,677K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,602K shares , representing an increase of 19.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 38.79% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 10,507K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,095K shares , representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 38.65% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 10,381K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,315K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 0.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

