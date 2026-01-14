Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (MFG) Price Target Decreased by 58.63% to 3.05

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MFG) has been revised to $3.05 / share. This is a decrease of 58.63% from the prior estimate of $7.37 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$8.85 to a high of $12.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 62.88% from the latest reported closing price of $8.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.07%, an increase of 17.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.51% to 211,293K shares. The put/call ratio of MFG is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,550K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,446K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,602K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,386K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 70.28% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 11,095K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,778K shares , representing a decrease of 69.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 66.95% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 10,315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,147K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 74.06% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 7,797K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,420K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 21.36% over the last quarter.

