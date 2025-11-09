Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (MFG) Price Target Decreased by 13.07% to 7.01

The average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MFG) has been revised to $7.01 / share. This is a decrease of 13.07% from the prior estimate of $8.06 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$1.11 to a high of $12.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.72% from the latest reported closing price of $6.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 13.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.06%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.69% to 195,622K shares. The put/call ratio of MFG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 18,778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,368K shares , representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,446K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,508K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 78.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,915K shares , representing a decrease of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 81.12% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 10,147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,954K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 78.53% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 7,420K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 453,037.04% over the last quarter.

