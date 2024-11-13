Mizuho Financial Group Forms Alliance with Rakuten Card

Mizuho Financial Group (JP:8411) has released an update.

Mizuho Financial Group has entered a strategic alliance with Rakuten Card, acquiring a 14.99% stake to enhance its digital payment services and customer base. This partnership aims to merge the strengths of both companies to develop innovative payment solutions and stimulate consumption, ultimately boosting corporate value and contributing to the Japanese economy. The alliance reflects Mizuho’s ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the FinTech sector and leverage collaboration for sustainable growth.

