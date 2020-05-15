Mizuho Financial FY19 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported profit attributable to owners of parent of 448.6 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 compared to 96.6 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 17.68 yen compared to 3.80 yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: net income to owners of parent of 320.0 billion yen or 12.61 yen per share.

The Group has decided to issue 3.75 yen per share of year-end cash dividends on common stock for fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2020, the dividend estimate is 7.50 yen per share of common stock, the same as fiscal 2019. The Group has decided to issue dividends not by a resolution at the General Meeting of shareholders but by a resolution at the Board of Directors.

