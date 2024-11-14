News & Insights

Stocks

Mizuho Financial Announces Stock Buyback and Cancellation

November 14, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mizuho Financial Group (JP:8411) has released an update.

Mizuho Financial Group has announced plans to repurchase up to 50 million shares of its common stock, valued at a maximum of ¥100 billion, as part of its strategy to balance capital adequacy, growth investment, and shareholder returns. This buyback will occur from November 15, 2024, to February 28, 2025, and all repurchased shares will be cancelled by March 21, 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:8411 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MZHOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.