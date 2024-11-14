Mizuho Financial Announces Stock Buyback and Cancellation

Mizuho Financial Group (JP:8411) has released an update.

Mizuho Financial Group has announced plans to repurchase up to 50 million shares of its common stock, valued at a maximum of ¥100 billion, as part of its strategy to balance capital adequacy, growth investment, and shareholder returns. This buyback will occur from November 15, 2024, to February 28, 2025, and all repurchased shares will be cancelled by March 21, 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

