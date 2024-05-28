News & Insights

Mizuho Financial Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Mizuho Financial (MFG) has released an update.

The Mizuho Financial Group has announced the 22nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year 2023, spanning from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The notice is a translation from the original Japanese, with the original taking precedence in case of discrepancies.

